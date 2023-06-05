ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
05.06.2023 Social News

How To Resist Sexual Temptation On Social Media: Cyber Safety Advocate, Rotimi Onadipe Educates Users

How To Resist Sexual Temptation On Social Media: Cyber Safety Advocate, Rotimi Onadipe Educates Users
05.06.2023 LISTEN

The founder and publisher of internet safety magazine, Rotimi Onadipe, on Saturday, informed internet users about how to resist sexual temptation when they are on social media.

Onadipe, who is known globally for his work in educating and counseling the internet users about how to stay safe online, noted that internet users are faced with challenges of sexual temptation every time they are on online.

According to Onadipe, pornographic materials are always available on the internet and the temptation to view them is always there but we must resist the temptation at all costs.

The internet safety advocate said: "The first thing to do if you don't want to fall into sexual temptation is to always think about the consequences of falling into it.

"Be informed that viewing sexual materials online or offline can destroy business, marriage, family or relationship of many years in just few days.

"Any time you are online and you come across any kind of pornographic material, delete it immediately.

"Don't click on it to watch before you delete because when you watch it before you delete it, it will be more difficult for you to resist it when you come across it again," he added.

"If you receive pornographic material on your smartphone from anyone, be bold to tell the sender that it is immoral and he/she should not send it to you or anyone else again.

"When you come across any advert or post with sexual picture or video, don't click on it but close it and leave the website immediately.

"More importantly, get in touch with experts for effective counseling when you cannot resist sexual temptation," Onadipe said.

Top Stories

24 minutes ago

RFIGuillaume Thibault President Sall's refusal to discuss new mandate source of tension - opposition

24 minutes ago

Vatican News Vatican sends envoy to Ukraine to 'sound out' possibilities for peace talks

4 hours ago

Counsellor Lutterodt Sex during menstruation not wrong; bleeding comes with sexual appetite – Counsel...

4 hours ago

Im a man of God but not a Christian; they're intentional sinners – Prophet Ajagurajah jab Christians I’m a man of God but not a Christian; they're intentional sinners – Prophet Aja...

4 hours ago

Late Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings June 4 revolution: Stephen Atubiga slams NDC leadership for allegedly abandoning...

4 hours ago

Nobody will go to Heaven, what awaits a righteous is paradise – Ajagurajah VIDEO Nobody will go to Heaven, what awaits a righteous is paradise – Ajagurajah [VIDE...

5 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama Events of June 4 uprising must spur those in leadership to work selflessly for a...

5 hours ago

EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa NDC’s allegation of plot to transfer Charles Opoku to the Assin North voter regi...

5 hours ago

Dr. Clement Apaak Clement Apaak hits out at Akufo-Addo over gov’t 'neglect' of public basic educat...

5 hours ago

Hackman Owusu Agyeman, NPP Council of Elders Chairman 'There's no succession plan for NPP flagbearership'– Council of Elders Chairman ...

Latest: News
body-container-line