How To Resist Sexual Temptation On Social Media: Cyber Safety Advocate, Rotimi Onadipe Educates Users

The founder and publisher of internet safety magazine, Rotimi Onadipe, on Saturday, informed internet users about how to resist sexual temptation when they are on social media.

Onadipe, who is known globally for his work in educating and counseling the internet users about how to stay safe online, noted that internet users are faced with challenges of sexual temptation every time they are on online.

According to Onadipe, pornographic materials are always available on the internet and the temptation to view them is always there but we must resist the temptation at all costs.

The internet safety advocate said: "The first thing to do if you don't want to fall into sexual temptation is to always think about the consequences of falling into it.

"Be informed that viewing sexual materials online or offline can destroy business, marriage, family or relationship of many years in just few days.

"Any time you are online and you come across any kind of pornographic material, delete it immediately.

"Don't click on it to watch before you delete because when you watch it before you delete it, it will be more difficult for you to resist it when you come across it again," he added.

"If you receive pornographic material on your smartphone from anyone, be bold to tell the sender that it is immoral and he/she should not send it to you or anyone else again.

"When you come across any advert or post with sexual picture or video, don't click on it but close it and leave the website immediately.

"More importantly, get in touch with experts for effective counseling when you cannot resist sexual temptation," Onadipe said.