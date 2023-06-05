ModernGhana logo
Striking school feeding caterers rejects GHS0.20p increase on feeding grant; demands GHS2

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The leadership of the School Feeding Caterers Association has resolved that caterers will not return to schools to cook unless their grievances are addressed.

On Sunday, June 4, the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Lariba Zuweira Abudu at a press briefing disclosed that caterers will be paid their arrears this week.

She also announced that the school feeding grant of GHS0.97 per day per child is being increased to GHS1.20p.

Reacting to the announcement, Secretary for School Feeding Caterers Association, Dorothy Ofori Sarpong has indicated that the caterers are not moved by the promise of payment of arrears this week.

In an interview with Citi News, she said the caterers will continue to strike until the arrears have been paid.

“That is the anthem they keep on singing. Next week we will be paid without giving a special date. If they don’t give a specific date we will take it like the usual promises. It will not bring us any joy.

“We are still on strike. It’s not going to give us anything to go back to cook. We are still on strike,” Dorothy Ofori Sarpong said.

She further indicated that the striking caterers reject that paltry GHS0.20p increment on the school feeding grant.

She said until the grant is increased to GHS2, caterers cannot end the strike action.

“Even the GHS1.20p that she has proposed we will never accept it. We will still be on strike. It was GHS0.97p and now she is saying they have proposed GHS1.20p to be given approval…even if it is approved we can’t use it. We are looking for GHS2,” Dorothy Ofori Sarpong stressed.

