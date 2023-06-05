Two killed, several injured in accident at Weija Junction

An accident at Menskrom Weija junction on the Accra-Kasoa highway has left many people injured.

Two people are also feared dead in the accident that occurred on Sunday, 4 June 2023.

The accident involved four cars including a KIA Rio Taxi, a Tata bus carrying members of the Resurrection Power New Generation Church, an old Benz and a Toyota Vitz which belongs to a police officer.

About 50 members of the Resurrection Power New Generation Church sustained various degrees of injuries.

According to eyewitnesses, the Toyota Vitz, which was headed to Accra from the Kasoa tollbooth did an overtaking but it ended up running into the church bus upon reaching the Weija Junction traffic light.

The church bus also crashed into two other vehicles which were parked along the shoulders of the road.

-classfmonline.com