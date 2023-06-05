‘It’s a shame government is struggling to feed basic school children after 66years of independence’ — TV3’s Johnnie Hughes blasts gov’t

05.06.2023 LISTEN

TV3's broadcast journalist, Johnnie Hughes has expressed deep disappointment in government for its failure to adequately provide meals to basic school children after 66 years of independence.

During the ‘Johnnie’s Bite’ show on 3FM, Mr Hughes criticized the government for borrowing money to spend lavishly while basic school children are being neglected.

He said, “We borrow to literally pay those people in those [government] positions - we waste. We’re now thinking of trying to pay school feeding caterers.”

He described the situation as a show of a "wicked country" and expressed his disappointment in Ghana's failure to adequately provide meals for the school children.

“We’re a wicked country, a very wicked country,” he said.

Mr Hughes highlighted the ongoing strike by school feeding caterers, who play a vital role in the program designed to provide meals for basic school children.

He lamented the fact that for more than six weeks, these children have been deprived of the food that was promised by the NPP.

“And for more than six weeks, the children at the basic schools have not been fed food which was campaigned with,” the broadcast journalist expressed.

Mr Hughes further described government's misplaced priorities as a waste of state resources.

"We’re interested in flying around…we’re interested in wasting money, rather than meeting the basic needs of our children. After 66 years of independence, it is a shame that we cannot provide meals for them. We have become a very, very shameful nation," Hughes passionately stated.