ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
05.06.2023 Social News

‘It’s a shame government is struggling to feed basic school children after 66years of independence’ — TV3’s Johnnie Hughes blasts gov’t

Its a shame government is struggling to feed basic school children after 66years of independence — TV3s Johnnie Hughes blasts govt
05.06.2023 LISTEN

TV3's broadcast journalist, Johnnie Hughes has expressed deep disappointment in government for its failure to adequately provide meals to basic school children after 66 years of independence.

During the ‘Johnnie’s Bite’ show on 3FM, Mr Hughes criticized the government for borrowing money to spend lavishly while basic school children are being neglected.

He said, “We borrow to literally pay those people in those [government] positions - we waste. We’re now thinking of trying to pay school feeding caterers.”

He described the situation as a show of a "wicked country" and expressed his disappointment in Ghana's failure to adequately provide meals for the school children.

“We’re a wicked country, a very wicked country,” he said.

Mr Hughes highlighted the ongoing strike by school feeding caterers, who play a vital role in the program designed to provide meals for basic school children.

He lamented the fact that for more than six weeks, these children have been deprived of the food that was promised by the NPP.

“And for more than six weeks, the children at the basic schools have not been fed food which was campaigned with,” the broadcast journalist expressed.

Mr Hughes further described government's misplaced priorities as a waste of state resources.

"We’re interested in flying around…we’re interested in wasting money, rather than meeting the basic needs of our children. After 66 years of independence, it is a shame that we cannot provide meals for them. We have become a very, very shameful nation," Hughes passionately stated.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

52 minutes ago

Remembering Professor Ama Ata Aidoo, our Auntie Ama Remembering Professor Ama Ata Aidoo, our ‘Auntie Ama’

4 hours ago

Supreme Court ruling: Domelovo has already retired and so no consequences? - Sulemana Braimah quizzes Supreme Court ruling: Domelovo has already retired and so no consequences? - Sul...

4 hours ago

Former DCE for Nkwanta South buried Former DCE for Nkwanta South buried

4 hours ago

NPP flagbearer race: I'm going all out — Ken Agyapong NPP flagbearer race: I'm going all out — Ken Agyapong

4 hours ago

NPP scared over the return James Quayson for Assin North by-election — Clement Apaak NPP scared over the return James Quayson for Assin North by-election — Clement A...

4 hours ago

My next administration will set new standard in governance – Mahama My next administration will set new standard in governance – Mahama

4 hours ago

Government Assurance Committee inspects abandoned 7.8m Elmina Fish Processing Plant Government Assurance Committee inspects abandoned $7.8m Elmina Fish Processing P...

4 hours ago

Assurance Committee unhappy with Education Ministry over inadequate textbooks distribution Assurance Committee unhappy with Education Ministry over inadequate textbooks di...

5 hours ago

School feeding: Cost per meal per day per child increased from GHS0.97p to GHS1.20 School feeding: Cost per meal per day per child increased from GHS0.97p to GHS1....

5 hours ago

Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Lariba Zuweira Abudu School feeding caterers will receive payment for arrears next week – Gender Mini...

Latest: News
body-container-line