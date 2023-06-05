Stop giving money to children begging on the street – Gender Minister urges Ghanaians

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Lariba Zuweira Abudu has expressed concern over the many children begging on Ghanaian streets, insisting that they should rather be in school.

Addressing a Minister’s press conference on Sunday, June 4, the Minister who doubles as Member of Parliament (MP) for Walewale admonished Ghanaians to stop giving money to children on the streets.

She argues that if children continuously do not get money from people in the streets, they will stop begging.

“I always say, why should we give a child of school-going age money? It is business as usual, we also as a country should look at it.

“If a child is 6 years and he is begging, why do you give the child money? If you don’t give today, I don’t give tomorrow, somebody doesn’t give one week they will go back to school.

“So it is the culture, our culture of the way we give to these minors that is why they are on the streets so we should look at it as a country where you don’t give a minor money,” Lariba Zuweira Abudu.

Many of the children begging on the streets of Ghana come to the country with their parents from some of the neigbouring countries.

Although a repatriation exercise was done last year, there is still a significant number of foreigners in the country engaged in street begging with their children.

According to the Minister for Gender, her outfit is working in collaboration with the embassies of the country of origin of these beggars to send them back home.

“We have done a lot, we did some sweeps, we have gone out there with media to send them out.

“They come from our neighbouring countries and we have engaged the embassies of some of the countries that we think they are coming from, Burkina Faso, Niger and we have even repatriated some of them about 400, they will go and find another way back… We are engaging the embassies and we will see how best we can take them off,” Lariba Zuweira Abudu stressed.