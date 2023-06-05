NDC’s allegation of plot to transfer Charles Opoku to the Assin North voter register is false – EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) has issued a press release to refute an allegation made against it by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a press release from the NDC on Sunday, June 4, it said it had uncovered plans by the EC and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to illegally transfer the name of one Charles Opoku into the Voter Register of Assin North for him to be eligible to contest in the upcoming by-election.

Addressing the allegation, the EC says it is palpable falsehood and must be ignored.

Below is a copy of the release from the EC:

RE: NPP AND THE ELECTORAL COMMISSION IN A PLOT TO ILLEGALLY INSERT THE NAME OF AN UNQUALIFIED NPP PARLIAMENTARY CANDIDATE INTO THE ASSIN NORTH VOTERS’ REGISTER

The Electoral Commission’s attention has been drawn to a misleading press statement attributed to the National Communications Officer of the NDC alleging collaboration between the NPP and the EC for the purpose of transferring the vote of one Charles Opoku to the Assin North Constituency to enable him to contest the upcoming by-election in the said constituency.

We wish to state that this is not true.

For the records, the EC has not received any such request from the NPP to transfer the votes of any person. This allegation is false and a figment of the author’s imagination. As usual, it is aimed at maligning the integrity of the Electoral Commission.

Per Article 94 of the 1992 Constitution, a person does not need to be a registered voter in a particular constituency to enable him/ her to contest an election in that constituency

Per the Constitution, simply hailing from a constituency entitles a person to contest an election in that constituency so long as the person is; A Ghanaian Twenty-one years and above, Of sound mind, And a registered voter

In the event that a person who wishes to contest in a particular constituency does not hail from that constituency, that person will be eligible to contest if he/she is ordinarily resident in that constituency or has been a resident there for a total period of not less than five years out of the ten years immediately preceding the election for which he/she stands.

We make this point to buttress the fact that a person who hails from a constituency per the Constitution need not be a registered voter in the constituency he /she wishes to contest in. Simply hailing from there is enough.

As such there is no reason to engage in transfers as alleged by the NDC Communications Officer.

It is a well-known fact that the current Commission has been the most transparent and accountable in its operations. The Commission has carried out its mandate in strict consonance with the Constitution.

To date, the NDC has not proved a single allegation they have made against the EC.

The continuous maligning of state institutions such as the EC by the NDC only weakens and undermines our democracy.

The EC will continue to uphold transparency, fairness, and integrity in all its operations. We urge the good people of Ghana to trust us to continue to deliver credible elections.