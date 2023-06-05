ModernGhana logo
Events of June 4 uprising must spur those in leadership to work selflessly for a better Ghana - Mahama

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Former President, John Dramani Mahama on Sunday, June 4, issued a statement to commemorate the 44th anniversary of the June 4 uprising.

Over four decades ago, Ghana was gripped by a conflagration triggered by a fight for justice and accountability.

It led to the loss of life, going down in history as one of the darkest days in the country.

To honour the memory of all who were involved in the catastrophic events of June 4, 1979, the day is commemorated annually.

In a statement to commemorate the 2023 edition, John Dramani Mahama in a statement has admonished those in leadership to be inspired by the events to make Ghana better.

“Their sacrifices paved the way for the democracy and constitutional governance we enjoy today.

“June 4 birthed the principles of probity and accountability. The events of that uprising must spur those of us in positions of leadership today to work selflessly and tirelessly towards a brighter future for Ghana and uphold the legacy of those who came before us,” John Dramani Mahama said in a post on Facebook on Sunday.

