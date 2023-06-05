ModernGhana logo
Clement Apaak hits out at Akufo-Addo over gov’t 'neglect' of public basic education

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Minority’s spokesperson on the Education Committee in Parliament, Dr. Clement Apaak has expressed concern over the current state of public basic school education in the country.

In a post on social media, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South has hit out at the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, accusing the administration of neglecting public basic education.

Dr. Apaak believes it is improper that furniture deficit continues to be a challenge in basic schools with capitation grants also in arrears for six terms.

“Why must heads cry for textbooks 4yrs after the introduction of a new curriculum. The heads are also grappling with lack of capitation grants for 6 terms as well as acute furniture deficit. The Akufo-Addo/Bawumia gov't must be called out for neglecting public basic education,” Dr. Clement Apaak said.

Dr. Clement Apaak has always been passionate about the state of education in the country.

Last month when school feeding caterers in the country went on a strike, he was one of the MPs who joined to make a call to government to address the grievances and keep the programme running to keep students in school.

