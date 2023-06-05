ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Culture of giving is the cause of child beggars menace in Ghana - Gender Minister

Social News Culture of giving is the cause of child beggars menace in Ghana - Gender Minister
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection , Lariba Zuweira Abudu has asked persons who give money to child beggars on the streets to put an end to it.

She said giving to these children rather encourages them to stay on the streets.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Sunday, June 4, she stated that the government has taken steps to remove the children from the streets. These measures include repatriating them to their countries.

“We have done a lot, we did some sweeps, we have gone out there with media to send them out.

“They come from our neighbouring countries and we have engaged the embassies of some of the countries that we think they are coming from, Burkina Faso, Niger and we have even repatriated some of them about 400, they will go and find another way back,” she said.

The Minister added “I always say, why should we give a child of school-going age money? It is business as usual, we also as a country should look at it.

“If a child is 6 years and he is begging, why do you give the child money? If you don’t give today, I don’t give tomorrow, somebody doesn’t give one week they will go back to school.

“So it is the culture, our culture of the way we give to these minors that is why they are on the streets so we should look at it as a country where you don’t give a minor money.”

—3news.com

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Supreme Court ruling: Domelovo has already retired and so no consequences? - Sulemana Braimah quizzes Supreme Court ruling: Domelovo has already retired and so no consequences? - Sul...

1 hour ago

Former DCE for Nkwanta South buried Former DCE for Nkwanta South buried

1 hour ago

NPP flagbearer race: I'm going all out — Ken Agyapong NPP flagbearer race: I'm going all out — Ken Agyapong

1 hour ago

NPP scared over the return James Quayson for Assin North by-election — Clement Apaak NPP scared over the return James Quayson for Assin North by-election — Clement A...

1 hour ago

My next administration will set new standard in governance – Mahama My next administration will set new standard in governance – Mahama

1 hour ago

Government Assurance Committee inspects abandoned 7.8m Elmina Fish Processing Plant Government Assurance Committee inspects abandoned $7.8m Elmina Fish Processing P...

1 hour ago

Assurance Committee unhappy with Education Ministry over inadequate textbooks distribution Assurance Committee unhappy with Education Ministry over inadequate textbooks di...

2 hours ago

School feeding: Cost per meal per day per child increased from GHS0.97p to GHS1.20 School feeding: Cost per meal per day per child increased from GHS0.97p to GHS1....

2 hours ago

Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Lariba Zuweira Abudu School feeding caterers will receive payment for arrears next week – Gender Mini...

2 hours ago

Press Office of the Presidency of Turkey AFP NATO chief calls on Turkey not to veto Sweden's bid to join alliance

Latest: News
body-container-line