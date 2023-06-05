Sex during menstruation not wrong; bleeding comes with sexual appetite – Counsellor Lutterodt [VIDEO]

Controversial Ghanaian marriage counsellor, Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt, popularly known as Counselor Lutterodt has sparked a debate with his recent comments that having sex with a woman during her menstruation is not wrong.

According to him, such periods are when many women develop a sexual appetite and therefore need to be sexually satisfied by their partners.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based UTV’s United Showbiz on Saturday, June 3, Counselor Lutterodt explained that most women ovulate while menstruating, and therefore, denying them sexual pleasure during their periods would be unfair.

“The SC4, SC2, SC1 there are sexual benefits through bleeding, 'menses'. some women ovulate during menstruation, so will you deny your partner pleasure who ovulates during bleeding?

"There is nothing wrong with having sex during menstruation, the only discomfort is having to soil the bed,” he said.

Meanwhile, this conflicts with the long-held belief that seeks to make lovemaking during menstruation a taboo.

Some traditional school of thoughts say a man risk facing spiritual issues including bad luck in life if he keeps having sex with a woman menstruating.

Many also argue that most ladies experience pain in their period and therefore having sex with them worsens their pain.