I’m a man of God but not a Christian; they're intentional sinners – Prophet Ajagurajah jab Christians

05.06.2023

Ghanaian prophet Ajagurajah has distanced himself from being a Christian.

He claima he is a man of God and not a Christian.

In an interview on Accra UTV’s United Showbiz on Saturday, June 3, Prophet Ajagurajah - who heads the Ajagurajah Movement explained that though he believes in the death of Christ, he does not practice Christianity.

He stated: "I'm a man of God and not a Christian, there is a difference."

Prophet Ajagurajah revealed that he comes from a spiritualist background, with his father also being a former spiritualist.

According to him, he took over the spiritualist practice from his father after his passing.

"My dad is a spiritualist and I was born and buttered in it, I took over the practice from my dad when he passed but I stopped practicing because the rules to it are exhausting. It is a more flexible practicing Christianity, you can sin and go ask God for forgiveness,” he said.

The controversial prophet indicated that he used to practiced Christianity but felt he had to be "truthful" to himself and his followers.

"I used to practice Christianity and was a reverend of the gospel, but I had to be truthful to myself and my followers so I had to go back to practice my spirituality,” stated Ajagurajah.

He criticized Christianity, saying: "It is a more flexible practicing Christianity, you can sin and go ask God for forgiveness."

Prophet Ajagurajah explained that he relies more on the Old Testament in his teachings and uses the New Testament only for references.

“My Ajaguraja movement is based on the teachings of the old testament, with the new testament as a reference book,” he revealed.