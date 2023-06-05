ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
05.06.2023 Social News

I’m a man of God but not a Christian; they're intentional sinners – Prophet Ajagurajah jab Christians

Im a man of God but not a Christian; they're intentional sinners – Prophet Ajagurajah jab Christians
05.06.2023 LISTEN

Ghanaian prophet Ajagurajah has distanced himself from being a Christian.

He claima he is a man of God and not a Christian.

In an interview on Accra UTV’s United Showbiz on Saturday, June 3, Prophet Ajagurajah - who heads the Ajagurajah Movement explained that though he believes in the death of Christ, he does not practice Christianity.

He stated: "I'm a man of God and not a Christian, there is a difference."

Prophet Ajagurajah revealed that he comes from a spiritualist background, with his father also being a former spiritualist.

According to him, he took over the spiritualist practice from his father after his passing.

"My dad is a spiritualist and I was born and buttered in it, I took over the practice from my dad when he passed but I stopped practicing because the rules to it are exhausting. It is a more flexible practicing Christianity, you can sin and go ask God for forgiveness,” he said.

The controversial prophet indicated that he used to practiced Christianity but felt he had to be "truthful" to himself and his followers.

"I used to practice Christianity and was a reverend of the gospel, but I had to be truthful to myself and my followers so I had to go back to practice my spirituality,” stated Ajagurajah.

He criticized Christianity, saying: "It is a more flexible practicing Christianity, you can sin and go ask God for forgiveness."

Prophet Ajagurajah explained that he relies more on the Old Testament in his teachings and uses the New Testament only for references.

“My Ajaguraja movement is based on the teachings of the old testament, with the new testament as a reference book,” he revealed.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

51 minutes ago

Remembering Professor Ama Ata Aidoo, our Auntie Ama Remembering Professor Ama Ata Aidoo, our ‘Auntie Ama’

4 hours ago

Supreme Court ruling: Domelovo has already retired and so no consequences? - Sulemana Braimah quizzes Supreme Court ruling: Domelovo has already retired and so no consequences? - Sul...

4 hours ago

Former DCE for Nkwanta South buried Former DCE for Nkwanta South buried

4 hours ago

NPP flagbearer race: I'm going all out — Ken Agyapong NPP flagbearer race: I'm going all out — Ken Agyapong

4 hours ago

NPP scared over the return James Quayson for Assin North by-election — Clement Apaak NPP scared over the return James Quayson for Assin North by-election — Clement A...

4 hours ago

My next administration will set new standard in governance – Mahama My next administration will set new standard in governance – Mahama

4 hours ago

Government Assurance Committee inspects abandoned 7.8m Elmina Fish Processing Plant Government Assurance Committee inspects abandoned $7.8m Elmina Fish Processing P...

4 hours ago

Assurance Committee unhappy with Education Ministry over inadequate textbooks distribution Assurance Committee unhappy with Education Ministry over inadequate textbooks di...

5 hours ago

School feeding: Cost per meal per day per child increased from GHS0.97p to GHS1.20 School feeding: Cost per meal per day per child increased from GHS0.97p to GHS1....

5 hours ago

Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Lariba Zuweira Abudu School feeding caterers will receive payment for arrears next week – Gender Mini...

Latest: News
body-container-line