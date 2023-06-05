ModernGhana logo
Nobody will go to Heaven, what awaits a righteous is paradise – Ajagurajah [VIDEO]

1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Controversial Ghanaian prophet Ajagurajah has asserted that there is no such place as heaven, claiming that only the poor believe so.

In an interview with UTV, the leader of the Ajagurajah Movement said the place prepared for the righteous after death is called paradise, not heaven.

He quoted Ecclesiastes 9:10 to buttress his point, stating: "The word says whatever you deem fit to do, do with all your might with intelligence and wisdom."

Prophet Ajagurajah argued that the concept of heaven was not known in the times of biblical figures like Abraham and David.

"Where did Abraham go when he died? He is not coming back to take us to heaven, he is prepared a place for his people called Paradise, where there is eternal life,” he queried.

The controversial prophet claimed that even western countries that propagated and introduced Christianity do not even believe God is coming back. For this reasons he said Western countries are much focused on building and inventing new technologies while Africans are heavily packed in churches busy praying to God to kill their enemies, wonders to happen, miracle wealth and to go to heaven.

He alleged that only the poor believe in heaven, saying: "Heaven is so sacred for a human being to be allowed entry. There is no one going to heaven."

The spiritual leader maintained that what awaits the righteous is "paradise", not heaven.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

