Former DCE for Nkwanta South buried

05.06.2023 LISTEN

Joseph Nyofam Ninkab, former District Chief Executive (DCE) of Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region, has been laid to rest at his residence in the Municipality.

The late Ninkab was appointed in 2009 as DCE for Nkwanta South Municipal Assembly during the administration of the late President Professor John Fiifi Atta Mills.

Prior to his appointment, he had been the longest-serving National Democratic Congress (NDC) constituency secretary for the district.

He passed on at age 67 on February 7, 2023, and was buried on Saturday, June 3.

Mr John Kwadwo Gyapong, the Oti Regional NDC Chairman, the NDC caucus in Parliament from the Oti Region, some party members, former MMDCEs, and New Patriotic Party sympathisers, among others, attended the funeral.

Members of the NDC delegation, paying their last respect, said his contributions to the development of the Nkwanta South constituency were widely recognised.

Mr Gyapong described him as a selfless leader and a dedicated person, who had made significant sacrifices for the development of the area.

“The impact of his leadership could not be measured, and the people in the Nkwanta South Municipal Assembly would forever remember him,” he said.

GNA