ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
05.06.2023 Social News

Former DCE for Nkwanta South buried

Former DCE for Nkwanta South buried
05.06.2023 LISTEN

Joseph Nyofam Ninkab, former District Chief Executive (DCE) of Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region, has been laid to rest at his residence in the Municipality.

The late Ninkab was appointed in 2009 as DCE for Nkwanta South Municipal Assembly during the administration of the late President Professor John Fiifi Atta Mills.

Prior to his appointment, he had been the longest-serving National Democratic Congress (NDC) constituency secretary for the district.

He passed on at age 67 on February 7, 2023, and was buried on Saturday, June 3.

Mr John Kwadwo Gyapong, the Oti Regional NDC Chairman, the NDC caucus in Parliament from the Oti Region, some party members, former MMDCEs, and New Patriotic Party sympathisers, among others, attended the funeral.

Members of the NDC delegation, paying their last respect, said his contributions to the development of the Nkwanta South constituency were widely recognised.

Mr Gyapong described him as a selfless leader and a dedicated person, who had made significant sacrifices for the development of the area.

65202394139-1i841p5bbv-ho-social-dce-funeral-1

“The impact of his leadership could not be measured, and the people in the Nkwanta South Municipal Assembly would forever remember him,” he said.

GNA

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Supreme Court ruling: Domelovo has already retired and so no consequences? - Sulemana Braimah quizzes Supreme Court ruling: Domelovo has already retired and so no consequences? - Sul...

1 hour ago

Former DCE for Nkwanta South buried Former DCE for Nkwanta South buried

1 hour ago

NPP flagbearer race: I'm going all out — Ken Agyapong NPP flagbearer race: I'm going all out — Ken Agyapong

1 hour ago

NPP scared over the return James Quayson for Assin North by-election — Clement Apaak NPP scared over the return James Quayson for Assin North by-election — Clement A...

1 hour ago

My next administration will set new standard in governance – Mahama My next administration will set new standard in governance – Mahama

1 hour ago

Government Assurance Committee inspects abandoned 7.8m Elmina Fish Processing Plant Government Assurance Committee inspects abandoned $7.8m Elmina Fish Processing P...

1 hour ago

Assurance Committee unhappy with Education Ministry over inadequate textbooks distribution Assurance Committee unhappy with Education Ministry over inadequate textbooks di...

2 hours ago

School feeding: Cost per meal per day per child increased from GHS0.97p to GHS1.20 School feeding: Cost per meal per day per child increased from GHS0.97p to GHS1....

2 hours ago

Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Lariba Zuweira Abudu School feeding caterers will receive payment for arrears next week – Gender Mini...

2 hours ago

Press Office of the Presidency of Turkey AFP NATO chief calls on Turkey not to veto Sweden's bid to join alliance

Latest: News
body-container-line