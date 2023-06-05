We’re not inserting any illegal name in Assin North register; ignore NDC’s baseless claims – NPP

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has denied claims by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) that it is plotting to illegally insert the name of an unqualified parliamentary candidate into the voter register ahead of the Assin North by-election.

In a statement issued on June 4, the NDC alleged that the NPP is "in cahoots with their collaborators in the Electoral Commission to transfer and insert the name of one Charles Opoku, into the Voters Register of the Assin North constituency."

However, in a response, the NPP described the NDC's claims as "spurious" and "baseless allegations intended to mislead the Ghanaian public."

The NPP said in a statement issued by its Director of Communications, Richard Ahiagbah that, "The NPP emphatically debunks the allegations that the Party ‘is in a plot to illegally insert the name of an unqualified NPP Parliamentary Candidate into the Assin North Register’."

Mr. Ahiagbah stated that the NPP has "worked hard to maintain its enviable position as the pacesetter of multiparty democracy in Ghana," and would not engage in actions to "jeopardize the nation’s democratic gains."

The NPP clarified that it has not selected a parliamentary candidate yet for Assin North and is yet to hold party primaries for the seat.

The statement further argued that Article 94 (1)(a) of the Constitution does not require a parliamentary candidate to be registered in the constituency they wish to contest to be eligible.

The NPP assured Ghanaians that it is "committed to upholding and defending the 1992 Constitution."