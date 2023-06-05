ModernGhana logo
Cape North MP supports Ekoo Chief and Mount Oliver Methodist Church with 250 bags of cement

Hon. Dr. Kwamina Minta Nyarku, Member of Parliament for Cape Coast North Constituency has donated 100 and 150 bags of cement to the Chief of Ekoo and Mount Olivet Methodist Church at Essuekyir respectively.

According to him, this was in fulfilment of a promise he made to the Chief and people of Ekoo and the Mount Olivet Methodist Church at Essuekyir.

Speaking at the donation ceremony on Friday 2nd June, 2023 at Ekoo community, Ragga as he is affectionately called said "I made a promise to the Chief and people of Ekoo to support them with 100 bags of cement and God willing I've been able to accomplish that today."

The donation was received by the Chief of Ekoo, Nana Ahwew VII, who doubles as the Tufuhene of Abura Wiomua Community. The Unit Chairman of the building committee, Dr. Kojo Okyere and others joined Nana Ahwew VII to receive the bags of cement.

Nana thanked their Member of Parliament for the kind gesture done him and also for honouring his promise.

"Most politicians make a lot of promises and never keep them. Sometimes my subjects asked me about such promises but, you've proven not be among those politicians but, a promise keeper," Ekoo Chief revealed while thanking the MP.

He further prayed for divine providence and blessings for him.

In a related development, Dr. Minta Nyarku also honoured another promise made to the Mount Olivet Methodist Church at Essuekyir by donating 150 bags of cement towards the building of their mission house.

This donation was in fulfilment of the Member of Parliament's promise to the Church a fortnight ago when he visited them to thank God for a successful National Democratic Congress parliamentary primaries, which he won.

During the ceremony at the church premises, Dr. Nyarku reiterated that "as a Wesleyan myself I'm obliged to keep any promise I've made to my church. I remember when I visited the church on May 14, 2023 for thanksgiving after my victory in the May 13 NDC primaries, the leadership of the Church made an appeal which I promised to help."

According to him, he thank God for granting him strength and the resources to be able to honour same.

Nana Kwame Hammond, Steward, Sister Eva Mensah, Secretary and Mr. Denis, father of Mount Olivet Church, Essuekyir received the cement on behalf of the Abura Circuit pastor and prayed for him.

The MP was accompanied by some Constituency and Branch Executives from Essuekyir, Ankaful and Azenadze Wards.

DC Kwame Kwakye
DC Kwame Kwakye

Broadcast JournalistPage: DCKwameKwakye

