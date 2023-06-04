ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
04.06.2023 Crime & Punishment

55-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver on Asukawkaw-Dambai highway 

55-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver on Asukawkaw-Dambai highway
04.06.2023 LISTEN

The Krachi East Motor Traffic and Transport Division (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service are investigating the tragic death of a 55- year-old woman, who was knocked down by a hit-and-run driver.

Ama Wete, the deceased suffered her predicament on the outskirts of KpareKpare, a farming community in Dambai of the Oti Region on Thursday evening, June 1.

Sergeant Zakaria Asharift, of the MTTD told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that investigations were underway to ascertain the cause of the accident.

He confirmed to the GNA that the deceased suffered head injuries after being knocked down by a yet-to-be-identified vehicle.

He said the deceased was taken to the WoraWora Government Hospital for postmortem after which the body would be released to the family for burial.

Meanwhile, the Police are asking for help in finding the driver who struck the woman on the street and anyone with information that could identify the suspect is encouraged to contact the nearest Police station.

GNA

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Tutuka community lock horns with Newmont over resettlement plan Tutuka community lock horns with Newmont over resettlement plan

2 hours ago

Western Regional Manager of NPA, Mrs. Sandra Aidoo NPA impounds 181,000 litres of crude oil and diesel in Western Region

2 hours ago

55-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver on Asukawkaw-Dambai highway 55-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver on Asukawkaw-Dambai highway 

2 hours ago

FDA issues stern warning against selling palm oil adulterated with Sudan dye FDA issues stern warning against selling palm oil adulterated with Sudan dye

2 hours ago

Resettled mining communities in Talensi appeal for alternative livelihood support Resettled mining communities in Talensi appeal for alternative livelihood suppor...

2 hours ago

Our major bane as far as security is concerned has been Chieftaincy-related — Bawumia Our major bane as far as security is concerned has been Chieftaincy-related — Ba...

2 hours ago

Ghanaians among dozens sentenced for roles in fraud, money laundering in US ‘Ghanaians’ among dozens sentenced for roles in fraud, money laundering in US

3 hours ago

Perez Chapel declares week-long fasting and prayers after Nogokpo roars at Agyinasare Perez Chapel declares week-long fasting and prayers after Nogokpo roars at Agyin...

3 hours ago

Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo dissolved the national assembly after falling out with lawmakers. By Tony KARUMBA AFPFile Guinea-Bissau votes seeking end to instability

3 hours ago

Bola Ahmed Tinubu arrives to attend his swearing-in ceremony at Eagle Square venue, Abuja, on May 29, 2023. - Source: Emmanuel OsodiAnadolu Agency via Getty Images Nigeria's security situation has got worse: what Tinubu's administration needs t...

Latest: News
body-container-line