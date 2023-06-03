ModernGhana logo
The fact that Akufo-Addo will no longer be president in 16 months time is exciting – Martin Kpebu

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Private Legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu is eagerly waiting for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s second term to come to an end.

Speaking in an engagement on the Key Points programme on TV3 on Saturday, June 3, the lawyer said he is excited that President Akufo-Addo will leave office in 16 months’ time.

“I’m so excited that in about 16 months, Akufo-Addo will be going. I can’t believe we have lost 8 years just like that,” Lawyer Martin Kpebu bemoaned.

The private legal practitioner has been a strong critic of President Akufo-Addo and his government in the last few years.

In November 2022 before the ‘Ku me preko Reloaded’ demonstration, Lawyer Martin Kpebu called for the resignation of President Akufo-Addo, insisting that he had overstayed his welcome.

“The speech the President gave is basically President Akufo-Addo talking in 2016. The crux of the speech, the main thing that will get us out of the trouble, is changing the structure of the economy, in such a way that we are no longer import-dependent, that we will do local production, and that was the mantra of President Akufo-Addo in 2016…He has overlived his welcome. He has to go,” Martin Kpebu stressed.

Already, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is preparing for life after President Akufo-Addo.

The party has opened nominations for flagbearer aspirants ahead of the presidential primaries on November 4.

