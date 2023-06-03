ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghanaian students on GoG scholarship in Russia demand 1year delayed allowance

Education Ghanaian students on GoG scholarship in Russia demand 1year delayed allowance
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Ghanaian students studying in Russia under Government of Ghana scholarships are appealing to government to pay them their stipends, which have been in arrears for over a year.

The students say the delay in releasing the stipends is affecting their academic performance and making life difficult for them.

Speaking to Citi News, the President of the National Union of Ghanaian Students in Russia, Derick Yamoah Gyasi, said the delay in payment is also making it difficult for the students to access money from home.

“There is an outstanding debt of over a year that is supposed to be paid to students. Our issue now has to do with the relationship between students in Russia and the secretariat who is responsible for the life of students in Russia. The SWIFT system is not working in Russia, so bank transfers are not possible. We are not able to access MoneyGram, Western Union, and all the popular direct money transfer systems that were available in the past. So it becomes difficult to even receive money from home for feeding,” he said.

“The only support we need is the monies that are sent to students to augment their stay here. We have spoken to the Embassy several times and efforts to reach out to the secretariat have proved futile,” he added.

—citinewsroom

Top Stories

24 minutes ago

Endorsing James Gyakye-Quayson for Assin North risky but justified – Amaliba Endorsing James Gyakye-Quayson for Assin North risky but justified – Amaliba

26 minutes ago

WAEC distinction awards for 2022 WASSCE best performers slated for June 22 WAEC distinction awards for 2022 WASSCE best performers slated for June 22

38 minutes ago

Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister for Energy Apologize and retract your “false” Napo birthday story — Lawyers to Daily Guide ...

52 minutes ago

Samuel Koku Anyidoholeft and Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, NDC National Chairman You're destroying both Assin North and Ketu North – Koku Anyidoho jabs Asiedu Nk...

2 hours ago

Ghanaian students on GoG scholarship in Russia demand 1year delayed allowance Ghanaian students on GoG scholarship in Russia demand 1year delayed allowance

2 hours ago

Two Osino Presby students killed in accident at Teacher Mante Two Osino Presby students killed in accident at Teacher Mante

2 hours ago

NDC to mark June 4 Revolution in Hohoe NDC to mark June 4 Revolution in Hohoe

2 hours ago

GJA condemns attack on Angel TV Reporter GJA condemns attack on Angel TV Reporter

4 hours ago

Akram Muyanja centre is a member of the Ghetto Kids troupe that has enchanted viewers of Britain's Got Talent. By Stuart Tibaweswa AFPFile From slums to stardom: Uganda's Ghetto Kids

Latest: News
body-container-line