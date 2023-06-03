Emmanuel Drah reiterates commitment to job creation, credit facilities for businesses to grow

Mr. Emmanuel Drah, the Parliamentary candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Upper West Akim Constituency, says the New Patriotic Party (NPP) don't deserve the votes of the Upper West Akim Constituency in the upcoming 2024 General elections.

Speaking to the media, the NDC Parliamentary candidate for the crucial 2024 General election said the ruling party has destroyed the local economy, education system, health systems, roads and infrastructure departments, and access to job opportunities in the Upper West Akim Constituency.

Mr. Drah said if he wins the 2024 Parliamentary election, he would tackle insecurity, improve the local economy, unify his constituency, and create jobs for the youths.

The outspoken NDC Parliamentary candidate charged the people of Upper West Akim Constituency to see the 2024 presidential and Parliamentary election as an opportunity to deal with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its Parliamentary Candidate a devastating electoral punch for the anguish, pain, sufferings, and untold hardships they visited on them in the almost eight years of the NPP administration.

He urged the electorates to kick out the NPP with a humiliating defeat for its wickedness by voting massively for him and his party, NDC.