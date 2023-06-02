We will use Archbishop Agyinasare as scapegoat - Nogokpo goes berserk over 'demonic headquarters' comment

The angry Chiefs and people of Nogokpo in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region have vowed to deal with Archbishop Charles Agyinasare.

The renowned man of God who is the leader of the Perez Church International has been summoned by the Chiefs of Nogokpo after he allegedly cast a slur on the town and its deity.

During a Supernatural Summit held at the headquarters of Perez Chapel in Accra on Thursday, May 25, Archbishop Agyinasare preached about divine protection where he described Nogokpo as the demonic headquarters of the Volta Region.

Unhappy with this, the chiefs of Nogokpo during a press conference on Friday, June 2, issued a 14-day ultimatum to Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, to appear before them to address the issue.

Speaking to Citi News on the matter, the convener of the community, Nufialaga Mawufemor Korbla Nonyigbey stressed that if Archbishop Agyinasare refuses to come before the Chiefs, they will use him as a scapegoat.

“If you listen to what Archbishop Agyinasare said on Sunday, it wasn’t an apology. He rather came to justify it and that is where we realised that he’s taking us for granted. Or perhaps he thinks we cannot do anything. This is very disrespectful, he disrespected his wife and looked into our eyes his in-laws and insulted us.

“No amount of grammar, English can change what he said, and we were expecting him to come out with a sincere apology not for him to come and start speaking grammar to us. We have given him the 14-day ultimatum, if he likes he should come and do the needful if he likes he should refuse. He can decide to refuse, and we shall see who the controllers of cosmic power are. If he doesn’t do the needful we shall use him as scapegoat,” Nufialaga Mawufemor Korbla Nonyigbey threatened.

According to him, the comments of Archbishop Agyinasare are already having a negative effect on the people of Nokokpo.

“What he said has cast a shadow on Nogokpo and Volta region, especially with the youth who are struggling to seek jobs and our women who are planning to get married,” Nufialaga Mawufemor Korbla Nonyigbey added.