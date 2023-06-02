Tamale Technical University teachers call off strike

Tamale Technical University chapter of the Technical University Teachers’ Association of Ghana (TUTAG) has called off its strike following an agreement with management of the school to pay all arrears due to them and to implement the approved formula for paying their end-of-service allowance.

The lecturers went on strike on Wednesday, May 10 , over non-payment of some allowances and the use of an unapproved formula for paying end-of-service benefits to staff.

The strike affected services including conducting end-of-semester examinations, marking of scripts, and other related academic work.

However, after a series of meetings with management, TUTAG has reversed its decision. According to the Association, management has begun paying the arrears and has agreed to use the approved formula.

“The strike was called off on Tuesday at the TUTAG general house meeting, where we reviewed the discussions that we had with management on our various demands. We decided to call off the strike because all the allowances that were not paid have now been paid, and lecturers are reporting that they are receiving alerts from their banks. The other issue, which had to do with the misinterpretation of the formula that was given to us in our condition of service for the payment of our end-of-service benefits, has also been resolved,” Vice Chairman of the TUTAG Tamale Chapter, Dr. Abdul Malik Bawah, said in a Citi News interview.

He added that a new date has been set for the last papers of the end-of-first semester exams, which were affected by the strike.

“Immediately after we called off the strike, a meeting was held to reschedule the exams. The new dates are June 7 to June 11,” he said.

-citinewsroom