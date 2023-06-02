ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
02.06.2023 Headlines

Ofori-Atta sues Captain Smart over false claim on IMF deal; demands GHS10 million in damages

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Ofori-Atta sues Captain Smart over false claim on IMF deal; demands GHS10 million in damages
02.06.2023 LISTEN

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has filed a GHS10 million defamation suit against popular TV host, Captain Smart.

Born Blessed Godsbrain Smart, the host of ‘Maakye’ on Onua TV has been sued for alleging that the Minister of Finance is earning a 10% commission on the $3 billion Extended Credit Facility secured by government from the International Monetary Fund.

In the writ filed by Bright Okyere Adjekum who is Lawyer for Ken Ofori-Atta, at the High Court on Friday, June 2, it indicated that during the course of the said “Maakye with Captain Smart” program on May 22, the Defendant, broadcasted and published on Onua TV, Onua FM and via the internet the following words; “Are you aware that Ken Ofori Atta has taken his 10% of the IMF money”? “Every loan we take he takes 10%.”

The lawyer of Ken Ofori-Atta as instructed by the Minister insists that the above statements are not only palpably false, absolutely fabricated but were also deliberately calculated to disparage the Plaintiff.

“Those words are malicious and were clearly further intended to convey and would be understood to convey meanings that diminish the Plaintiff in the minds of right thinking members of society,” part of the Writ said.

To make up for the injury suffered by the reputation of Ken Ofori-Atta, the Plaintiff through his Lawyer is praying to the court for five reliefs:

First, Ofori-Atta is praying for “a declaration that the words uttered by the Defendant “are you aware that Ken Ofori Atta has taken his 10% of the IMF money? Every loan we take he (Ken Ofori-Atta) takes 10%” are Defamatory of the Plaintiff (Ken Ofori-Atta).

Second, “recovery of the sum of Ten Million Ghana Cedis (GHSI0,000,000.00) as general damages including aggravated and/or exemplary damages for defamation for the libel uttered by Defendant”.

In addition, the Plaintiff is also demanding “an apology for and retraction of the words complained of and particularized and fourth, a “perpetual injunction restraining the Defendant whether by himself, his servants, agents or assigns from repeating similar or other defamatory words against the Plaintiff."

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

1 hour ago

The violence erupted on Thursday when Sonko was sentenced to two years behind bars in a case he says was designed to stop him running for president. By JOHN WESSELS AFP Senegal opposition slams police brutality after 16 killed in clashes

1 hour ago

REUTERS - ZOHRA BENSEMRA Senegal government cuts mobile internet access amid deadly rioting

5 hours ago

NPP plotting with EC to illegally insert name of unqualified candidate into voter register of Assin North – NDC NPP plotting with EC to illegally insert name of unqualified candidate into vote...

5 hours ago

Pastor with three wives snatches church member's wife amidst threats Pastor with three wives snatches church member's wife amidst threats

5 hours ago

ECOWAS Court slaps 50 million CFA compensation on Burkina Faso for unlawful retirement of Civil Servant ECOWAS Court slaps 50 million CFA compensation on Burkina Faso for unlawful reti...

5 hours ago

NPP tricksters endorse Afriyie Akoto and Addai-Nimoh NPP ‘tricksters’ endorse Afriyie Akoto and Addai-Nimoh

6 hours ago

Ghanas unsustainable debt largely attributed to Energy Sector – World Bank boss Ghana’s unsustainable debt largely attributed to Energy Sector – World Bank boss

8 hours ago

Tutuka community lock horns with Newmont over resettlement plan Tutuka community lock horns with Newmont over resettlement plan

9 hours ago

FDA issues stern warning against selling palm oil adulterated with Sudan dye FDA issues stern warning against selling palm oil adulterated with Sudan dye

10 hours ago

Perez Chapel declares week-long fasting and prayers after Nogokpo roars at Agyinasare Perez Chapel declares week-long fasting and prayers after Nogokpo roars at Agyin...

Latest: News
body-container-line