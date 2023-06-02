We’ll show Archbishop Agyinasare who controls cosmic power – Nogokpo chiefs declare war

02.06.2023 LISTEN

The angry Chiefs and people of Nogokpo in the Ketu South Municipality are threatening to show the founder and leader of the Perez Church International, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, the one who controls cosmic power if he fails to honour their invitation.

The chiefs during a press conference on Friday, June 2, issued a 14-day ultimatum to Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, to appear before them to resolve a dispute arising from some statements he made.

Archbishop Agyinasare during a Supernatural Summit held at the headquarters of Perez Chapel in Accra on Thursday, May 25, 2023, caused a stir when he preached about divine protection and the existence of evil forces casting insinuations against Nogokpo, a deity named after a town in the Volta Region.

He later clarified his comments saying his statements were not to cast a slur on the people of Nogokpo.

His comments have not been taken lightly by the people of the town.

Speaking on the Eyewitness News on Citi FM, the convener of the community, Nufialaga Mawufemor Korbla Nonyigbey, said the Archbishop did not apologise for his actions hence the summons.

He said the leader of the Perez Church International did not only denigrate the community members but disrespected them as well.

“If you listen to what Archbishop Agyinasare said on Sunday, it wasn’t an apology. He rather came to justify it and that is where we realised that he’s taking us for granted. Or perhaps he thinks we cannot do anything. This is very disrespectful, he disrespected his wife and looked into our eyes his in-laws and insulted us”.

“No amount of grammar, English can change what he said, and we were expecting him to come out with a sincere apology not for him to come and start speaking grammar to us. We have given him the 14-day ultimatum, if he likes he should come and do the needful if he likes he should refuse. He can decide to refuse, and we shall see who are the controllers of cosmic power. If he doesn’t do the needful we shall use him as scapegoat,” he threatened.

“What he said has cast a shadow on Nogokpo and Volta region, especially with the youth who are struggling to seek jobs and our women who are planning to get married,” he said.

-citinewsroom