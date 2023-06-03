ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Lack of knowledge on Agric Polices- A major challenge to Rural Peasant Women farmers in UER

By Samuel Akapule, Tongo II Contributor
Regional News Cross section of Rural Peasant Women farmers during the engagement forum
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Cross section of Rural Peasant Women farmers during the engagement forum

The lack of knowledge on government’s policies and interventions in the area of Agriculture has been cited as one of the major challenges confronting Rural Peasant Women farmers in the Upper East Region.

This came to light at separate engagement forums held at Yakort in the Nabdam District and, Yameriga and Tongo in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region on Thursday.

The event, organized by the Maltaaba Peasant Women Farmers Cooperative, was under the STAR-Ghana Action for Voice Inclusive Development (AVID) project with support from Williams and Flora Hewlett Foundation.

It brought together duty bearers from the Department of Food and Agriculture, Department of Social Welfare and Community Development and the Ghana Education Service to interface with Rural Peasant Women farmers, Persons With Disability among others.

The occasion provided the opportunity for the District Director of Agriculture in charge of the Talensi District, Mr Sulemana Mahama, who exposed the Rural Peasant Women farmers to some of the government Agricultural interventions including Planting For Food and Jobs, Rearing for Food and Jobs among others.

He told the Rural Peasant Women farmers not to rely on their husbands alone in accessing such services since that would not benefit them much but to form groups and approach the Directorate for government interventions meant for smallholder farmers.

The District pledged to support the women farmers groups with tractor services after they had made the demand at the engagement forum and also assured them of other services including the vaccination of their ruminants of free of charge.

The District Director further pledged to support the Rural Peasant formers with energy cooking stoves as a measure of addressing climate change and educated them to stay away from the cutting down of trees for charcoal burning and bush burning.

The Executive Director of Maltaaba Peasant Women Framers Cooperative, Ms Lydia Miyella , explained the objective of the project is to improve the incomes, households food security and livelihoods of women and Persons with Disability through sustained agriculture in the Talensi and Nabdam Districts

She stressed that there were huge policy gaps when it comes to the Rural Peasant Women farmers in accessing government’s agriculture interventions which affect agricultural productivity and livelihoods of the marginalized.

“We highly optimistic that this project will help empower these vulnerable groups who are major contributors to the agriculture sector so as to help ensure food security and livelihoods in households of the rural folk,” she stated.

The forums also afforded the opportunity for the Ghana Education Service and the Department of Community Development and Social Welfare who schooled the participants about other government opportunities they could access to improve upon their livelihoods.

Top Stories

41 minutes ago

Joseph Dindiok Kpemka Assin North by-election: James Gyakye Quayson representing NDC could bring dire ...

43 minutes ago

Lawyer Martin Kpebu The fact that Akufo-Addo will no longer be president in 16 months time is exciti...

5 hours ago

Endorsing James Gyakye-Quayson for Assin North risky but justified – Amaliba Endorsing James Gyakye-Quayson for Assin North risky but justified – Amaliba

5 hours ago

WAEC distinction awards for 2022 WASSCE best performers slated for June 22 WAEC distinction awards for 2022 WASSCE best performers slated for June 22

5 hours ago

Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister for Energy Apologize and retract your “false” Napo birthday story — Lawyers to Daily Guide ...

5 hours ago

Samuel Koku Anyidoholeft and Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, NDC National Chairman You're destroying both Assin North and Ketu North – Koku Anyidoho jabs Asiedu Nk...

6 hours ago

Ghanaian students on GoG scholarship in Russia demand 1year delayed allowance Ghanaian students on GoG scholarship in Russia demand 1year delayed allowance

6 hours ago

Two Osino Presby students killed in accident at Teacher Mante Two Osino Presby students killed in accident at Teacher Mante

6 hours ago

NDC to mark June 4 Revolution in Hohoe NDC to mark June 4 Revolution in Hohoe

6 hours ago

GJA condemns attack on Angel TV Reporter GJA condemns attack on Angel TV Reporter

Latest: News
body-container-line