ASA Savings and Loans plant trees in Mpasatia and Antoa SHSs

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
ASA Savings and Loans Limited has continued with its tree-planting exercise this week.

Last month, the savings and loans company embarked on two tree-planting exercises in Koforidua and Suhum in the Eastern Region which resulted in the planting of close to 500 seedlings.

This week, ASA Savings and Loans led by its Ashanti North Divisional Manager Mr. Felix Ahiadorme has visited Mpasatia Senior High School (SHS) and Antoa SHS to plant more trees.

He was joined by other officials of the company including Enoch Dzidodo Fiador, Mohammed Mumuni, Andrew Kojo Ayitey-Sey and Lovelace Ocran.

At the end of the tree planting exercises in both Mpasatia SHS and Antoa SHS, over 200 trees were planted.

The two exercises in the schools were done in collaboration with officers from Nkawie Forestry Commission.

"It is the company’s means of impacting social and environmental change as well as offering educational materials to local communities," Richard Nartey, CSR Manager of Asa Savings and Loans.

Mr. Modeicai Adjei from the Commission urged the students to ensure regular watering of the plants to them alive.

He tasked the head of the Agric Department of both schools to ensure that they take good care of the plants while assuring that officers from his outfit will visit the schools to monitor the growth of the trees.

Mr. Prosper Apitialo, the Agric master of Mpasiatia SHS and Madam Felicia Adjei the headmistress of Antoa SHS while sharing some remarks thanked both ASA Savings and Loans and the Forestry Commission for selecting their schools out of the many schools within the municipalities.

They both appealed for support for the agric departments of their schools to enhance teaching and learning with a promise to ensure the planted trees are well-taken care of.

