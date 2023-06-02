ModernGhana logo
KNUST named No.1 University in the World providing quality education

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has been ranked the Number 1 University in the world when it comes to the provision of quality education.

The announcement was made on Thursday, June 1, in the 2023 Times Higher Education Impact Ranking.

The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings are the only global performance tables that assess universities against the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The ranking is done with carefully calibrated indicators to provide a comprehensive and balanced comparison across four broad areas: research, stewardship, outreach and teaching.

The 2023 Impact Rankings is the fifth edition, and the overall ranking includes 1,591 universities from 112 countries/regions.

According to the 2023 Times Higher Education Impact Ranking, KNUST tops the chart by placing 1st globally with a score of 93.1 to top all Universities in the world.

In the category of the provision of quality education, KNUST beat 1303 out of the 1304 universities.

In a release reacting to the recognition, the management of KNUST has implored all members of staff and students to sustain the gains.

“The resplendent banner of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) must persistently wave high, symbolising our continuous pursuit of excellence,” a statement from the University said.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
