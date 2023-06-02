E/R: Husband arrested for assaulting wife with cutlass after she asked for divorce

Paulina Agruba, a teacher has been hospitalised at Pankese in Birim North District of the Eastern Region after an assault by her husband.

The husband, Baaba Moses according to information gathered attacked and assaulted the wife after she asked for a divorce.

The incident which happened on Thursday, June 1, saw the suspect inflicting cutlass wounds on the 39-year-old teacher.

A witness of the assault in an interview with the media noted that the couple have been having a misunderstanding for a long time and will often quarrel.

On Thursday evening when the wife insisted on a divorce, the husband did not take it likely.

After the assault, the wife had to be rushed to the hospital in a critical condition.

She is currently responding well to treatment.

Meanwhile, the suspect, Baaba Moses has been arrested by the Police as the security service looks into the case.