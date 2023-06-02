US President Biden stumbles, falls at US Air Force Academy graduation ceremony [VIDEO]

During the graduation ceremony at the US Air Force Academy in Colorado, President of the United States Joe Biden, aged 80, fell to his knees while handing out diploma certificates.

The incident was reported by the Daily Mail on Thursday, June 1.

Although Mr Biden stumbled, he managed to get back up with the assistance of the security personnel around.

It appeared that a sandbag on the stage may have caused the fall, as the President was seen pointing at it.

The news outlet reports that this is not the first time Biden has stumbled.

A few weeks ago, he reportedly fell while visiting Itsukushima Shrine in Hiroshima, Japan.