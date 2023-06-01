Vormawor refuses plead guilty or not in fresh treason charges

FixTheCountry convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor has refused to plead guilty or not guilty in the fresh Treason Felony charges levelled against him by the State.

His action, however, is constitutional as Section 238 of Ghana’s Criminal and other offences (Procedure) ACT, 1950 (ACT 30) permits a permit to refuse to plead to a charge against him.

The court, therefore, entered a “not guilty” plea in its records.

Mr Barker-Vormawor has been accused of plotting to overthrow government and was previously arraigned on the charge of Treason Felony.

His lawyers got the court to agree there were legal challenges with the processes filed against him. The AG as a result filed fresh charges. The new charges were read to the youth activist on Thursday.

Proceedings have been adjourned to June 7.

Source: Classfmonline.com