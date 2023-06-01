S/R: Two communities burnt down in renewed violent clashes

Violence broke out on Thursday, 1 June 2023, in two villages in the North Gonja District of the Savannah Region leading to lose of properties.

This follows renewed tension between the Gonja and Mamprusi tribal groups.

The two villages, Nyoagbini and Lukula were burnt down during the violence.

Several casualties have been reported, while residents are leaving the communities to villages in the West Mamprusi municipality.

According to reports, some people who arrived in the Janga community near Walewale revealed Gonja warriors from Daboya had entered the village and ordered all Mamprusis out or face the consequences.

The Mamprusi side also sent warriors to stop a chief from Daboya from entering the community on Tuesday, 30 May 2023, renewing tensions.

Both sides were, however, cautioned by the National Security to withdraw their warriors from the villages while personnel of the Police Service were deployed to the communities.

Ten motorbikes were confiscated while several suspects were arrested.

Since the creation of the new region, there has been tension between the two tribes.

