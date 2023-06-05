Accessing healthcare made easier with Dokpam

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dokpam Ghana, Kwabena Hene Ahenkang, has indicated that the use of Dokpam app would help reduce self-medication.

According to him, the app, which was officially launched last year on May 24, 2022, is a digital life-changing medical health application system which connects healthcare providers and clients.

Speaking on Nyansa TV, Wednesday 31st May, 2023, he shared that the aim of the app is to facilitate healthcare in Ghana by making healthcare convenient and easy for all to access.

Mr. Ahenkang expressed his disappointment why such an initiative hasn’t been well deployed. He noted that Ghana grapples with several health challenges such as lack of access to hospitals, doctors, nurses and bad roads.

In this regard, he noted that Dokpam app comes in handy to help make healthcare more accessible to everyone everywhere.

He believes that the above-stated reasons among many others are why most people with some health conditions end up losing their lives.

"To cure this mischief however, is the reason why the Dokpam is in to help. The app is accessible via phone and since most people use phones, it can help reduce such needless deaths that most suffer," he stated.

Detailing how the app operates he stated that "it simply puts together all healthcare providers and connects them to patients and clients in one space, this the app."

He added that “so if anyone needs assistance in relation to health, all you have to do is to download the app, search for the type of service you need and simply request it. The closest provider will also respond immediately to take care of your health problem.”

Corporate CEO of Dokpam, Jean- Rony Borgelin during the discussion added that another reason they’re trying to connect patients and doctors is due to its effort in tackling the challenges facing the African healthcare sector.

“We’re doing this through our centralized marketplace franchise partners. Our partners are focused on connecting healthcare and wellness businesses and professionals with potential patients and clients, all within their individual countries,” he said.

He added, “Our platform provides consumers in need with easy access to information on available equipment, products and services. They also include telehealth and home visits, resulting in more accessible opportunities to improve their health and well-being.”

Wisdom Agodza, Chief Marketing Officer for Dokpam Ghana also urged all Ghanaians to download the app and connect to health professionals anywhere, anytime without stress to reduce self-medication resulting from inaccessibility to health professionals in Ghana.