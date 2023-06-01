ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

A/R: Tipper truck falls into river, two injured at Ntensere-Sokwai

By Francis Appiah || Contributor
Tragedy AR: Tipper truck falls into river, two injured at Ntensere-Sokwai
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

A tipper truck driver and his mate nearly lost their lives when the truck they were onboard fell into a river on Ntensere-Sokwai road in the Atwima Nwabiagya North district of the Ashanti region.

The incident happened when the truck loaded with sand crossing the Ntensere-Sokwai Bridge caved in in the early hours of Thursday, June 1, 2023.

The said bridge which is very weak and faulty since 2016 has posed as a death trap for commuters, especially during raining season.

Commuters including traders and school children are stranded.

Efforts were made to pull the truck out of the river at the time of filing the report.

Residents who spoke to this reporter said all pleas to the district assembly and the Member of Parliament in the area to fix the faulty bridge have yielded no results.

The angry residents could not fathom why the MP for the area, Hon Benito Owusu-Bio has failed to fulfil his numerous promises to reconstruct the small bridge since 2016.

“The bridge started collapsing far way back in 2016, the district assembly and the MP are aware of the situation but they have all ignored us. Now we don’t know what to do again,” the frustrated residents lamented.

They thus appealed to the district assembly and the MP as a matter of urgency to address the situation to avoid any further disaster.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Jealous husband chops off fingers of wife over refusal to delete WhatsApp Jealous husband chops off fingers of wife over refusal to delete WhatsApp

2 hours ago

AR: Tipper truck falls into river, two injured at Ntensere-Sokwai A/R: Tipper truck falls into river, two injured at Ntensere-Sokwai

3 hours ago

Suspected thief lynched at Bokankye Suspected thief lynched at Bokankye

4 hours ago

Assin Central NDC PC, executives storm Assin North to support James Quayson retain seat Assin Central NDC PC, executives storm Assin North to support James Quayson reta...

4 hours ago

Conflict in Bawku breaks my heart - Bawumia Conflict in Bawku breaks my heart - Bawumia

4 hours ago

Assin North is in abject stagnation due to years of neglect; Im determined to change that – James Gyakye Quayson Assin North is in abject stagnation due to years of neglect; I’m determined to c...

5 hours ago

China to fund nine military projectsin Ghana China to fund nine military projects in Ghana

5 hours ago

Vormawor refuses plead guilty or not in fresh treason charges Vormawor refuses plead guilty or not in fresh treason charges

5 hours ago

Bulldozers, road construction vehicles in Assin North ahead of by-election Bulldozers, road construction vehicles in Assin North ahead of by-election

5 hours ago

NPP flagbearership race: Ken Agyepong pick forms NPP flagbearership race: Ken Agyepong pick forms

Latest: News
body-container-line