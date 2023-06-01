A/R: Tipper truck falls into river, two injured at Ntensere-Sokwai

A tipper truck driver and his mate nearly lost their lives when the truck they were onboard fell into a river on Ntensere-Sokwai road in the Atwima Nwabiagya North district of the Ashanti region.

The incident happened when the truck loaded with sand crossing the Ntensere-Sokwai Bridge caved in in the early hours of Thursday, June 1, 2023.

The said bridge which is very weak and faulty since 2016 has posed as a death trap for commuters, especially during raining season.

Commuters including traders and school children are stranded.

Efforts were made to pull the truck out of the river at the time of filing the report.

Residents who spoke to this reporter said all pleas to the district assembly and the Member of Parliament in the area to fix the faulty bridge have yielded no results.

The angry residents could not fathom why the MP for the area, Hon Benito Owusu-Bio has failed to fulfil his numerous promises to reconstruct the small bridge since 2016.

“The bridge started collapsing far way back in 2016, the district assembly and the MP are aware of the situation but they have all ignored us. Now we don’t know what to do again,” the frustrated residents lamented.

They thus appealed to the district assembly and the MP as a matter of urgency to address the situation to avoid any further disaster.