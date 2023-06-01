ModernGhana logo
Farms and development lands now being destroyed by galamsey – Dr Rashid Pelpuo laments, blames gov't

Dr. Rashid Pelpuo, Ranking Member on Lands Committee of Parliament
Dr. Rashid Pelpuo, Ranking Member on Lands Committee of Parliament

Dr. Abdul Rashid Pelpuo, Member of Parliament for Wa Central and Ranking Member of the Lands Committee of Parliament, has blamed the government for the destruction of farmlands and lands earmarked for development by illegal small-scale miners, known as galamsey.

In an interview on Accra-based JoyNews' PM Express on Wednesday, May 31, about the galamsey invasion, Dr. Pelpuo expressed his disappointment with the government's failure to protect the country's forest reservesand water bodies.

He highlighted the role of the Minerals Commission in issuing licenses for mining in red zones, which has resulted in the destruction of land intended for farming and development.

"What we are seeing today tells the complete failure in the galamsey fight and the government's inability to protect the resources that define our riches," Dr. Pelpuo said.

"The Minerals Commission consistently ignores the fact that there are red zones and they are issuing licenses. Lands that are supposed to be for development and farming have been destroyed. Areas that are to be kept for future generations have been destroyed," he added.

Dr. Pelpuo's comments come amid growing concerns about the impact of Galamsey on Ghana's environment and economy.

The illegal activity has been causing deforestation, water pollution, the destruction of farmland, among other issues.

The government has taken steps to address the issue, including the deployment of military personnel to mining areas and the introduction of a new law that increases the penalties for illegal mining.

However, critics argue that these measures have not been effective in stopping galamsey activities.

