President Akufo-Addo must respect the law – Domelevo reacts to Supreme Court ruling on ‘forced leave’

Former Auditor General Daniel Yao Domelevo has reacted to the Supreme Court ruling which described as null and void his forced leave by the Presidency.

In a Citi News interview, Mr. Domelevo slammed the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for disrespecting the law.

The Supreme Court gave the ruling on Wednesday, saying the decision by President Akufo-Addo to force Domelevo to embark on an extended leave was unconstitutional.

In 2020, Domelevo was compelled by the presidency to take 169 working days of accumulated leave.

Speaking in an interview with Hawah Iddrisu Mustapha on Citi TV‘s 20/20 News, Mr. Domelevo said he was disappointed that the president, who prides himself as a human rights activist, would breach the constitution with impunity.

“Justice delayed is justice denied. The justices of the Supreme Court know better… From my point of view, it’s better late than never. So from today going, it will not be repeated on any constitutional body or any Auditor General, that is my happiness. I’m equally sad that the highest office of the land, the presidency, is at the forefront of not respecting the constitution of the country, I find it a bit disturbing. Even when I drew their attention, they told me I don’t appreciate the law. I am hoping that they will write to the Supreme Court and tell them that they have to go back for law classes since they have upheld the position that I was pushing forward. I think that the ruling was a very good one.”

Domelevo further added, “I don’t have anything to say to him [Akufo-Addo], except to tell him that being a human rights lawyer, he should try and respect the laws of the country. The president should be the first person to respect the laws of the country so that private enterprises and individuals can also respect the rights of the citizenry. If the supreme law of the citizenry is violated, then it will be difficult for others to do same. I will urge the president to respect the laws of the country instead of violating them.”

The former Auditor General said he will not press any charges against the presidency where the taxpayer’s money will be used to compensate him.

He pointed out that he is happy about the ruling, adding that he has been vindicated of all the wrong perceptions some Ghanaians had about him.

Domelevo stated, “What type of redress? The battle is for the Lord, the most important thing is that the Supreme Court has spoken. And I’m happy they have done that. Many Ghanaians thought that there was something untoward that I had done, which the president said I should go on leave. Now that I feel vindicated, I don’t think I need any redress beyond that. Many people suggested, and I jokingly tell them why would I take redress so to get compensation from the taxpayers who did nothing to me. The president doesn’t pay tax, so I’m not interested in taking any further action.”

