Cecil Duddley Mends gets two awards at 2023 National Brands Innovation Awards

Renowned fashion designer and founder of CDM Fashion Couture, Cecil Duddley Mends, has added two prestigious awards to his already impressive achievements.

The accolades were bestowed upon him at the 2nd National Brands Innovation Awards held on May 26, 2023.

The event, hosted at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra, Ghana, centered around the theme "Redefining Branding: The Heart of Caring."

Under Cecil's visionary leadership, CDM Fashion Couture was honored with the title of "Innovative Fashion Brand of the Year," recognizing the company's exceptional contributions to the fashion industry.

With their exquisite designs and top-notch garments, CDM Fashion Couture has become a symbol of innovation and style.

In addition to the company's recognition, Cecil himself was bestowed with the prestigious title of "Fashion Brand Business Leader of the Year."

This award acknowledges his remarkable leadership skills and his ability to guide CDM Fashion Couture to unprecedented success.

Cecil's creative talent and hard work were first acknowledged in 2017 when he received the coveted "Fashion Designer of the Year" award at the Ghana Peace Awards.

Since then, he has consistently pushed boundaries and redefined fashion standards, leaving an indelible mark on the industry.

Beyond political circles, Cecil's gowns have found their way into the wardrobes of influential figures in academia and business.

The fact that prominent personalities choose to wear his creations is a testament to the quality, craftsmanship, and elegance that his designs embody.

Notably, the designer goes above and beyond his role by dedicating his time and effort to training aspiring designers free of charge. His commitment to nurturing talent and his passion for creating exceptional garments have earned him recognition both locally and internationally.

With these recent awards, Cecil Duddley Mends solidifies his position in the fashion world. As he continues to dress influential figures worldwide in his remarkable creations, he sets new standards and inspires a new generation of designers to pursue excellence in their craft.