"What kind of operations warrants this strange request”—Ablakwa reacts to Presidency requesting CVs of top EC officials

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, a Member of Parliament for North Tongu has reacted to the motivation for the President's order requiring the Curriculum Vitae of state officials.

Directors of the Electoral Commission have been ordered by the Office of the President to submit their Curriculum Vitae (CV) for "review."

In a post released on his official Twitter page, he states “this is the letter Prez Akufo-Addo instructed his Deputy CoS for operations to write to public institutions including the constitutionally independent EC demanding CVs of top officials. The presidency must inform Ghanaians what kind of "operations" warrants this strange request.”

This development has attracted criticism from a Political Scientist at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo.

Prof. Gyampo indicated that “The history of Ghana’s Fourth Republic show that you are currently the worse President in promoting the sanctity of the independence of the Electoral Commission.”

He noted that the President’s excesses have largely gone unchecked due to the lack of courageous people to call him to order.

Below is the tweet by MP for the North Tongu constituency.