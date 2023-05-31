ModernGhana logo
Kpone-Katamanso MP supports health facility

Kpone-Katamanso MP supports health facility
Dr. Esther Priscilla Biamah-Dankwah, Kpone-Katamanso District Health Director, has commended the Member of Parliament for Kpone-Katamanso Constituency for supporting the Katamanso Community Health Provision Service.

She said the gesture will augment the efforts of the institution's nurses.

Dr. Biamah-Dankwah stated during the handing over of two delivery beds, a diluent, and two laptop computers by Mr. Joseph Akweteh Tettey, Member of Parliament for the Kpone-Katamanso Constituency.

The District Health Director noted that the Katamanso CHPs are dealing with a number of challenges, including unknown developers encroaching on various portions of the health center.

She convinced the traditional authority to defend the health center as soon as possible from the encroachers.

Mr. Tettey stated that proper health care is something he has prioritized in an interview with the media following the presentation.

Mr. Tettey noted that efforts to replicate the gesture at other health facilities in the constituency were well underway, emphasizing the importance of health issues.

According to him, the device would help to alleviate the Katamanso CHPs' current health difficulties.

-CDA Consult || Contributor

