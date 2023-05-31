Kasoa: Man impregnates stepdaughter; assaults her for demanding hospital abortion

A teenage girl is battling for her life at Kasoa Mother and Child Hospital after an assault from her stepdaughter.

The stepfather is alleged to have impregnated the 16-year-old girl.

The girl who is not ready to give birth recently gathered courage and confronted the stepfather for help to safely abort the baby.

The stepfather instead assaulted the girl and left her with cutlass wounds on her hands and other parts of her body.

The assault from the information gathered occurred at the residence of the stepfather identified as Stephen Essel at Kasoa Ofaakor in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

According to the victim, the stepfather gave her medication to abort the baby. Because she was scared and didn’t know what the drugs will do to her, she insisted that her stepfather takes her to a health facility for a safe abortion.

It was when she threatened to expose the stepfather by informing her mother that she was assaulted by the man.

Following a report to the Kasoa Ofaakor District Police Command, officers have been assigned to the case.

A search has been mounted to arrest the suspected stepfather who is now on the run.