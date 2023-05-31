‘It is not good to ‘finger’ the integrity and sanctity of EC’ - TV3’s Johnny Hughes tells Akufo-Addo

31.05.2023 LISTEN

TV3’s broadcast journalist, Johnnie Hughes has expressed concern over the potential implications of questioning the integrity and independence of the Electoral Commission (EC).

Mr Hughes emphasized the need for the government to focus on addressing social issues and stop undermining the work of the EC.

“We have not moved to solve those social issues. We are rather interested in the Electoral Commission because we want to break the eight. People are beginning to ask questions and once people start fingering the integrity and the sanctity and the independence of the Electoral Commission, it is not good,” he stated.

During TV3’s ‘JohnniesBite’ session on the ‘New Day’ morning show, Mr Hughes stressed that it is essential to safeguard the integrity and sanctity of the EC to maintain the country’s image as the beacon of hope on the African continent.

Mr Hughes noted that the inability to ensure the independence of the EC could have serious consequences for Ghana.

“Ghana is a beacon of hope; on the African continent, we are seen as light that shines and others follow. If we fail at this attempt to entrench the independence of the electoral commission…we’re in trouble,” Hughes remarked.

He continued, “And may it not be said that people have been put at the electoral commission to do the bidding of a political party, because from the past few years, right from when the venerable Dr Afari-Gyan left, we have been toying with the electoral commission.”

Top Electoral Commission (EC) officers have been told to submit their Curriculum Vitae (CVS) for "review" by President Nana Akufo-Addo's Office, raising concerns about the reasons for the request.

Samuel D. Buadu, the EC's Director of Human Resources urged Directors and regional leaders to submit CVs by noon on May 29 in a memo.

According to part of the memo, "The Office of the President His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has requested the Curricula Vitae of Senior Management of State Agencies from the Director and above."