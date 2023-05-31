Afenyo-Markin commiserates with victims of Gomoa Okyereko accident

31.05.2023 LISTEN

The Deputy Majority Leader of Parliament, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin has issued a statement to commiserate with victims of Tuesday’s horrific accident at Gomoa Okyereko on the Accra - Cape Coast road.

The crash involving a Yutong Bus and a fuel tanker resulted in the death of 16 people with over 20 people sustained serious injuries.

In his release, Alexander Afenyo-Markin extended his sympathies to the families of the 16 people who died and the injured.

“It is with a profound sense of sorrow and heartfelt sympathy that I extend my deepest condolences, sympathies, and well wishes to the families, friends, and loved ones affected by the tragic accident that took place at Gomoa Okyereko on the Accra - Cape Coast road in the early hours of Tuesday.

“Today, my heart is heavy as we mourn the loss of sixteen precious West African lives. In this time of immense grief, I extend my sincerest condolences to the bereaved families. May you find solace and strength in the cherished memories of your loved ones, and may their souls rest in eternal peace,” Afenyo-Marlking shared in his statement.

The Effutu MP continued, “To the brave individuals who survived this harrowing incident and a recurrently undergoing treatment at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital, please accept my sympathies and well wishes for a swift and complete recovery. Your resilience and courage inspire us all.”

In light of the tragic accident, the lawmaker has stressed that it is imperative that the country unites to prioritise the safety on the roads.

He has implored all motorists and road users to exercise utmost caution, abide by traffic regulations, and take responsibility to protect their lives and the lives of others.