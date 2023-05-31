ModernGhana logo
NCA to deactivate unregistered active SIM cards today as deadline ends

Beginning today, Wednesday, May 31, all users of unregistered SIM cards will no longer be able to receive or make phone calls.

This comes on the back of a directive from the National Communications Authority (NCA).

Such SIM card users will, therefore, have their numbers deactivated and removed according to the directive from the NCA.

The Director General of the NCA, Joseph Anokye, at a press conference held on Wednesday, 26 April 2023, had revealed that 11 million unregistered SIM cards will be deactivated.

Mr Anokye had said: “…If you are part of this 11 million… you are not exempted.

“If you are not a foreign diplomat, you are not a refugee, you will be delinked if you do not register.”

Despite an earlier decision to delete all unregistered SIM cards by Monday, 17 April 2023, it was reversed after consultations.

—classfmonline

