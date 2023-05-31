ModernGhana logo
NCCE marks 30year anniversary at Fanteakwa North District, sensitize churches on 1992 Constitution

NCCE marks 30year anniversary at Fanteakwa North District, sensitize churches on 1992 Constitution
2 HOURS AGO

As part of the 30 years anniversary of the National Commission For Civic Education (NCCE), the Fanteakwa North District office in the Eastern Region engaged some faith-based groups identifiable in communities within the district capital (Begoro) under the theme, “Thirty Years of Consolidating Constitutional Democracy: Building National Cohesion through Civic Education and Participation in Local Governance.”

The District Director, Ms Cynthia Essel explained the cardinal pillars of the 1992 Constitution: freedom, justice, probity and accountability, liberty, equality of opportunity, and prosperity. These principles she noted promote a sense of belonging and ensure the collective ownership and participation of every citizen in our democratic journey.

She also urged church members to study the 1992 Constitution; the fundamental law of our country and use it as a guide to civic rights and responsibilities.

She expresses NCCE's appreciation of Ghanaians’ collective commitment to uphold and defend the 1992 Constitution against interference and interruptions.

The National Commission For Civic Education (NCCE) is an independent, non-partisan governance institution under Article 231 of the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana.

NCCE works to promote, sustain democracy and instil in Ghanaian citizenry, the awareness of their rights and obligation through civic education.

