My heart is heavy – Afenyo-Markin on Gomoa Okyereko accident

31.05.2023 Headlines

31.05.2023 LISTEN

Member of Parliament for Effutu and Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, said his heart is heavy following the death of 16 people in an accident at Gomoa Okyereko on Tuesday, May 30.

A Yutong bus with registration number GT 5866-L and a fuel tanker with registration number WR 2063-10 collided head-on on Tuesday morning at Gomoa Okyereko, resulting in the death of 16 people.

Forty other people suffered various degrees of injuries and were rushed to the Trauma and Specialist Centre in Winneba for treatment.

In a statement to commiserate with the bereaved families, the MP said, “It is with a profound sense of sorrow and heartfelt sympathy that I extend my deepest condolences, sympathies, and well wishes to the families, friends, and loved ones affected by the tragic accident that took place at Gomoa Okyereko on the Accra-Cape Coast road in the early hours of Tuesday. Today, my heart is heavy as we mourn the loss of sixteen precious West African lives. In this time of immense grief, I extend my sincerest condolences to the bereaved families. May you find solace and strength in the cherished memories of your loved ones, and may their souls rest in eternal peace. Please know that you are not alone in these trying times”.

He expressed his appreciation to the firefighters and staff of the Ghana Ambulance Service for their heroic efforts.

“I would like to extend my utmost appreciation and admiration to the valiant rescue teams from the Ghana National Fire Service and the Ghana Ambulance Service. Your unwavering dedication and selflessness in the face of adversity reflect the finest qualities of service and bravery,” he remarked.

He further wished the accident survivors a speedy recovery.

Afenyo-Markin noted, “To the brave individuals who survived this harrowing incident and are currently undergoing treatment at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital, please accept my sympathies and well wishes for a speedy recovery. Your resilience and courage inspire us all.”

—citinewsroom

