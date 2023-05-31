ModernGhana logo
Nine landguards arrested, handed over to police by Okyeman taskforce

The Okyeman Lands Protection Taskforce has handed over some nine land guards they arrested at Teacher Mante to the Kyebi Divisional Police Command.

The Taskfoce led by Okyenhene Akwanserahene , Baffour Asiedu Bekoe, alleges the land guards had taken over a developer’s land at Teacher Mante in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region.

On Tuesday, May 30, an exchange of gun shots ensued and later a number of the land guards fled but nine were arrested.

The land in question, an 80-acre size, is said to have been legally given out by Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin to Rockstars Company, producers of Aluminium bowls, Baffour Asiedu Bekoe, the Okyenhene Akwansera chief confirmed.

“The land had been given to Rockstars Company Limited already. I am surprised this land guards are on the land under a directive from one Fred. This is wrong.”

The Kyebi Police Command has commenced investigations into the matter.

There have been pockets of conflicts on ownership of land under the Abuakwa Traditional Council in recent times.

—3news.com

