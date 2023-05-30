Agorkedzi: Another tidal waves destruction kills one

One person has been confirmed dead at Agorkedzi in the Volta Region after another tidal wave hit the community.

The disturbance also rendered several residents homeless.

Mr Raphael Agbanavor, the Assemblymember of the Area, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that, the deceased Mr Kwasi Kwakume, about 60 years old, went on a normal fishing expedition with two others at 0435hrs on Sunday, where he got drowned after their boat capsized due to the violent nature of the sea.

He said a report had since been lodged at the Anloga Police station whilst the body of the deceased had been recovered and deposited at Keta Hospital mortuary.

Mr Agbanavor stated that they were yet to receive any form of support from the National Disaster Management Organization.

He hinted that the residents had been threatening to demonstrate to compel the government to construct a sea defense wall to protect their lives and property

On Sunday, April 17, a similar disaster happened, with people losing property and leaving residents homeless.

GNA