“You will go down in history as the worst in the 4th Republic” — Prophet Oduro blasts Akufo-Addo

30.05.2023

The Senior Pastor of The Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Dr. Kofi Oduro has described the Akufo Addo-led government as the worst to ever happen to Ghana.

In a viral video on social media, the outspoken evangelist asserted that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led administration has completely failed Ghanaians.

“I want to tell my president, your expertise cannot fix this, from now until 7th December 2024 your excellency, you will go down in history as the worst in the 4th republic," Prophet Dr. Kofi Oduro said.

He added that the average Ghanaian has gone through severe suffering and unbearable pain under the Akufo Addo-led administration with no end in sight.

“It’s been six and half years of pain and agony, six and half years of bleeding and bloodshed, we need help, and that help no human can give,” Prophet Dr. Kofi Oduro stated.