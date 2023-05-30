I’ll rather receive criticism than accept a goat – Oliver Barker jabs Judiciary

Outspoken Ghanaian social activist and private legal practitioner, Oliver Barker Mawuse Vormawor has criticized the country's judiciary system, claiming that it is being controlled by the ruling class.

Mr. Vormawor, who is the lead convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement, took a swipe at the judiciary in a poem shared on his social media handles on Tuesday, May 30.

In the poem titled "I will rather be," the lawyer insinuated that judges have been receiving bribes in the form of goats to rule cases in favour of undeserving people.

Mr Vormawor's poem further emphasized the importance of integrity and accountability in the work of the judiciary.

He stated, "I will rather be called stupid than be called corrupt. I will rather receive criticisms than accept a goat."

The activist stressed that he would rather be respected than feared and would prefer to be ruled by ideology than be a "ruling class poodle."

The #FixTheCountry Movement convener's comments come amid growing concerns about corruption in the judiciary system.

Ghana's judiciary has been criticized in recent years for alleged bribery and corruption, with some judges allegedly taking bribes to influence their rulings.

Mr Vormawor in particular, has been on a rough path with the judiciary following his arrest and trial over alleged coup-mongering comments in 2022.