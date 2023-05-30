ModernGhana logo
“A lot of MPs are in debt; if someone tells you that MPs are rich, they are deceiving you” — Afenyo-Markin

Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin has reacted to the misconception that lawmakers are wealthy.

On the contrary, he said lawmakers are struggling to survive.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu stated that many MPs are overburdened with debts due to their unshakable loyalty to their constituency.

Speaking in an interview on the Adom TV Badwam Show, he dispels the notion that MPs live lavish lives, indicating that anyone who suggests differently is spewing lies.

“A lot of MPs are in debt; if someone tells you that MPs are rich, they are deceiving you. Many of us have made tremendous sacrifices for the sake of our constituents, which has left us in dire financial situations,” remarked Mr. Afenyo-Markin.

The legislature noted that while many affluent people support MPs in the Western countries to serve their constituents well this is not the case in Ghana. He noted that MPs would have to dip their hands deep into their pockets or look for other funding means to meet the insatiable needs of the constituents they serve.

According to Afenyo-Markin, the situation makes Ghanaian politicians more financially vulnerable and indebted.

In light of these circumstances, Mr Afenyo-Markin urged Ghanaians to support MPs to ease the burden of meeting the development needs of the people.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News Reporter

