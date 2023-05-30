Parliament formally declares Assin North parliamentary seat vacant

The Parliament of Ghana has officially announced the Assin North parliamentary seat is vacant.

Early this month, the Supreme Court ruled that James Gyakye Quayson was illegally elected Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North in the 2020 election.

The apex court resolved that Mr. Quayson contested the seat while holding dual citizenship contrary to the laws of the country under the 1992 Constitution.

The court in its ruling directed Parliament to expunge James Gyakye Quayson's name from its records.

Complying with the Supreme Court ruling, the Clerk of Parliament, Cyril Kwabena Oteng Nsiah has written to the Electoral Commission (EC) informing it that the Assin North seat is now vacant.

“In the exercise of the power conferred and the duty imposed on the Clerk to Parliament by section 3 of the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana (Amendment) Act. 1996 (Act 527), I, CYRIL KWABENA OTENG NSIAH, Clerk to Parliament do hereby formally notify you of the occurrence of a vacancy in the Assin North Constituency necessitated by the Judgement of the Supreme Court dated 17th May, 2023 vide Writ No. 11/11/2022 issued in respect of James Gyakye Quayson in the case of Michael Ankomah Nimfah vrs James Gyakye Quayson, The Electoral Commission of Ghana and The Attorney-General and request you to take appropriate consequential action as required by law,” parts of the letter said.

With the letter reaching the EC, arrangements will be made for a by-election in the Assin North to elect a Member of Parliament for the Constituency.