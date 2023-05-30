ModernGhana logo
Bawumia just jump by counting ten when he hasn’t started from one — Bernard Mornah

Bernard Mornah, Chief Executive Officer of Gateway Savanah Ltd. has called on Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to prioritize resolving basic educational challenges before pushing forward with ambitious initiatives.

The government, through the Ministry of Education, is preparing to replace textbooks with laptops in Senior High Schools across the country in an initiative dubbed "One Student, One Laptop."

Speaking at the 60th anniversary celebration of the Hohoe Evangelical Presbyterian Senior High School, Dr Bawumia said that textbooks and other teaching and learning materials would be installed on the laptops to be used during lessons on May 27, 2023.

In reaction, Mr. Mornah said Dr. Bawumia must realise the situation of individuals residing in rural areas and the need for a gradual approach to progress.

“I guess the Vice President comes from a rural community as well, and he should understand the dynamics. If the world is moving on, you must move at your pace. You don’t just jump by counting ten when you haven’t started one,” he said.

In an interview on TV3’s ‘Newday’ morning show, he said government's ability to provide reliable electricity to deprived communities where the laptops would be used by the students is another major challenge.

Mornah said, “You want to sell your Electricity Company of Ghana as usual to a private entity. You’re not able to provide electricity to communities across the country and you know that laptops are sustained by electricity…how are you going to charge them? Will you move from one community to another in a quest to find electricity to charge your laptop when it’s off? “

He added, “When you close from school, you'll have to trek about 12 kilometers to go and put it on charge. When it is charged, you have to walk for 12 kilometers back and go and use it for how many hours and take it back?”

The CEO raised doubts about the availability of ICT-proficient teachers in deprived communities who could effectively operate and maintain the laptops.

“Those are the basics. How many teachers do you have that are proficient in ICT? So you need teachers that are proficient in the subject such that they’ll be able to use the gadgets that you’re bringing them,” he stressed.

He finally criticized the government's handling of the new curriculum, stating that, despite its implementation several years ago, textbooks were insufficiently provided for majority of the subjects.

He expressed, “Today, we’re struggling…it’s obvious that there is much more to be done and I don’t know why the government is running away from its failed policies. You introduce a new curriculum three or four years down the line and only three textbooks have been provided for only three subject areas."

“Seven subject areas don’t have textbooks. Four years down the line? You have failed. The Vice President should put enormous energy so that the Ministry can deliver on the other seven subjects to the pupils,” he continued.

Gideon Afful Amoako
